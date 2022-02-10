Mouni Roy flaunts her new bride glow as she returns with Suraj Nambiar from honeymoon; PICS

Mouni Roy got married to the love of her life Suraj Nambiar on 27th January. The couple had gone for their honeymoon to Gulmarg in Kashmir. The happy newlyweds have been sharing pictures from their trip on social media. Mouni Roy looked gorgeous as she shares pictures from the snowcapped Kashmir. The couple has now returned to Mumbai after their honeymoon, and they were papped at Mumbai airport.

Naagin fame Mouni Roy was recently seen at Mumbai airport along with her husband Suraj Nambiar. The couple has just returned from their honeymoon in Kashmir. Mouni Roy had the newly married glow on her face as she was beaming with joy. She had sported a black tracksuit with red lining. Her hair was open and she had sported red lipstick. She had Bengali customary bangles in her hands and had applied sindoor on her forehead. Her husband Suraj Nambiar looked dapper in a white tshirt and blue joggers. He had sported a black jacket and white sports shoes. Both of them have sported black sunnies.

See pictures here-

Mouni Roy was dating Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar for some time and they finally tied the knot in January. It was a destination wedding based in Goa, which was attended by their close friends and family members. The wedding was attended by Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia, Aamna Sharif, and others. It was a dual wedding which included a Malayali wedding in the morning and a Bengali wedding in the evening. Mouni Roy has sported a customized white saree with temple jewelry in the morning wedding and had worn a gorgeous red lehenga for the Bengali wedding ceremony.



Also read- Newlywed Mouni Roy is a true water baby as she shares picture is swimsuit from her stay in Gulmarg