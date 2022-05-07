Mouni Roy flaunts her toned physique as she gets clicked in athleisure outfit; PICS

Mouni Roy is one of the most stylish actresses in Telly world. She enjoys a massive following on social media owing to her fashionable looks and glam outfits. Naagin fame actress is presently judging the kids dance reality show DID Li’l Masters season 5, along with veteran actress Neetu Kapoor and choreographer Ranveer Singh. The actress has been making headlines with her stylish looks in the show. The actress was recently spotted in the city and looked stunning in an athleisure outfit.

Mouni Roy is a fitness enthusiast and in her latest pics, she is seen flaunting her physique. The gold actress had sported a blue crop top with a designer back and black jeggings. She paired it with black sports shoes and black sunglasses. Her beautiful and voluminous hair was braided. Her face was glowing in the golden hour.

See Mouni’s photos here-

In a recent video shared by Mouni, Ranveer Singh and Mouni Roy can be seen doing a stellar performance on the stage of DID Lil Masters. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of her grooving performing Ranveer's debut film Band Baaja Baarat's song ‘Ainvayi-Ainvayi’. Sharing this video, in the caption, Mouni writes, "Poora India Ainvayi-Ainvayi Ainvayi-Ainvayi lut jaayega, iss performance par! Dekhiye #DIDLilMasters, iss weekend, raat 9 baje, sirf @zeetv par. #DanceKeBaap @remodsouza @iamsonalibendre @ranveersingh @fullscreenentertainment @vibhorratna." In the promos, Ranveer Kapoor is also seen teasing Mouni for raising the temperature with her beauty.

Mouni Roy will be seen next in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s upcoming movie, Brahmastra.

