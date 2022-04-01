Mouni Roy gets a peck on cheek from Mrunal Thakur as latter visits her on sets of DID Li’l Masters 5

On Thursday, actress Mrunal Thakur visited the sets of DID Li’l Masters 5 to promote her upcoming movie ‘Jersey’. The movie also stars Shahid Kapoor in the lead role. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the movie is slated to release on April 14 this year and the team is busy promoting the sports drama these days. During promotions, Mrunal took her style game a notch higher.

Taking to the stories section of Instagram, Mouni Roy shared a fun boomerang with Mrunal. In the video, Mrunal can be seen giving a peck on Mouni’s cheek. Mouni can be seen wearing a beautiful yellow outfit. Her hair and makeup were on-point. and On the other hand, Mrunal exuded charm in an all-white outfit. While sharing the video, the Naagin actress wrote, “My cutie @mrunalthakur.”

Take a look:

Talking about Jersey, the movie also stars Pankaj Kapur in a key role. The movie was earlier slated to release last year but got pushed due to COVID-19. The movie is an official remake of the National Award Winning Telugu sports drama Jersey which featured Nani in the lead. The Telugu movie was also directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The cricket drama will be witnessing a box office clash with Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2.

Speaking about Mouni’s professional career, she will be soon seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The movie stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. The team has recently shot their last schedule in Varanasi. The first part of the film is slated to release on September 9 this year.

