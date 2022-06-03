Mouni Roy gets a sweet peck on cheeks from her 'everything' Suraj Nambiar; PIC

Mouni Roy is one of the most promising actors in the industry. She has proved her acting mettle in daily soaps such as Naagin, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and others. The actress enjoys a massive fan following and is quite active on social media. She often treats her fans with a glimpse of her everyday routine. To note, the actress got married to businessman Suraj Nambiar and is enjoying marital bliss. Every now and then, she gives a sneak peek of her married life.

Speaking of which, Mouni shared an adorable snap featuring her husband Suraj on Instagram. Suraj kissed his ladylove on the cheeks in the pictures and they can be seen much in love as they enjoyed each other's presence. Mouni wore a blingy dress while Suraj looked dapper in a black outfit. To note, Mouni and Suraj tied the knot on January 27, 2022.

See Mouni Roy's post here:

Earlier, Mouni Roy took to her social media handle and shared a hilarious video with Remo Dsouza. In this video, Mouni can be singing Madhuri Dixit's famous song from 'Hum Aapke Hai Kon'. While she is singing, Remo can be seen interrupting her song and mimicking Tiger Shroff's famous dialogue 'Choti Bachi Ho Kya'. In this video, Mouni looked breathtakingly beautiful in the black sequinned saree that she paired with silver accessories. Sharing this hilarious video, Mouni wrote, "Customary reel with the best @remodsouza".

To note, the actress is currently part of the kids’ dance reality show DID Li’l Masters 5 as a judge. On the work front, Mouni Roy will be next seen in the film Brahmastra, which is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The movie stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles. The film is intended to serve as the first film in a planned trilogy. It will be released in theatres on September 9 in five Indian languages– Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

