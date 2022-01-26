Mouni Roy sizzles in a yellow lehenga at her Haldi & Mehendi ceremony with Suraj Nambiar; Inside PICS & Videos

Ever since the news of Mouni Roy getting married to longtime boyfriend Suraj Nambiar came out fans were too excited to see her in bridal attire. Although the actress never opened up about her wedding or relationship, but recently she was spotted at the airport and everyone speculated that she is flying to Goa for her wedding. Well, reportedly Mouni is all set to become a bride tomorrow, January 27 and now the visuals from what appears to be her Haldi have come out. The Naagin actress looks gorgeous in her yellow attire.

Taking to their Instagram handles Mouni Roy’s friends Jia Mustafa, Arjun Bijlani and his wife Neha Swami Bijlani shared several pictures and videos from the actress’ Haldi and Mehendi ceremony. In one of the stories, we can see the actress looking breathtakingly gorgeous in a yellow lehenga as she sits with her feet up on a stool and sitting on a couch. In Neha’s stories, we can see both Mouni and Suraj sitting in a big container. Both of them can be seen wearing white attire. Mouni looks pretty in an off-shoulder choli with the same white coloured lehenga with a golden border. Arjun Bijlani also posted stories of his hand as he can be seen applying Mehendi on his hand. It looks like both the Haldi and Mehendi function is being held today.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, talking about Mouni Roy’s wedding, the actress, has been dating Suraj Nambiar for a while now. Reportedly they had first met each other on New Year’s eve 2019 in Dubai and had hit out immediately. The couple was also expected to host a grand wedding reception for their friends in Mumbai. However, it is reported that the reception has been cancelled owing to the spike in COVID 19 cases.

