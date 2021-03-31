Mouni Roy, Hina Khan to others: 5 actresses who went from simple bahu to stylish divas after these TV shows

The TV actresses are often stereotyped for the typical role they play in the shows. Here are 5 TV actresses who completely changed their image with new roles.

The TV actresses are often stereotyped for playing similar roles in numerous serials. They are shown as simple, shy, obedient, and homely in the shows. But over the years numerous TV actresses have completely changed their image by sporting different roles. Here are 5 actresses who changed their old image with different roles in their shows.

Rupali Ganguly with Anupamaa- Rupali Ganguly plays the role of a middle-aged woman who is facing the complexities of life as Anupamaa. The actress is famous for her comic role in the iconic show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. But with her new role, she has become famous for her new image.

with Bigg Boss- Hina Khan had become popular with the role of a simple and traditional look in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. But she completely changed her image with her entry in the reality show Bigg Boss 13. She has become the fashion icon of the TV industry with her dazzling looks.

Aamna Sharif Kasauti Zindagi Kay- The actress was immensely popular for her simple and positive role as Kashish in Kahiin to Hoga. But she changed her image with her dazzling looks and negative role as Komolika in Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2.

with Naagin- The actress was initially famous for her role as a simple household girl in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thhi. But she completely changed her looks when she became the lead of the show Naagin. She became immensely popular for her fashionable style, backless blouse, and net saris.

with Beyhadh- The actress played the role of a village girl in Saraswatichandra, but she had a complete makeover with her modern look and sizzling appeal in the show Beyhadh.



