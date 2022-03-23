Mouni Roy holds hubby Suraj Nambiar close as they enjoy ‘happy’ beach day; PIC

Mouni Roy is one of the most promising actresses in the television industry. She had tied the knot with businessman Suraj Nambiar in January this year and since then, she is enjoying marital bliss. For those unaware, they had two wedding ceremonies, with Malayali rituals and the other one was the Bengali wedding. They also had painted social media red with their wedding pictures. In addition to this, Mouni often shares pictures with her better half on Instagram.

Speaking of which, on Monday, Mouni Roy had treated her fans with another cute picture with her husband Suraj. They enjoyed their day at the beach. In the photo, Mouni can be seen holding her main man close as they smiled at the camera. While sharing the photograph in the story section of Instagram, the Naagin actress wrote, “Hap Hap Happy to be back! @nambiar13.” Needless to say, the couple looked good together.

See Mouni Roy’s post here:

To note, Mouni and Suraj had celebrated their first Holi together post-wedding. Taking to Instagram, Mouni shared love-filled glimpses of her first Holi with Suraj. The couple was seen getting mushy over each other in the pics. She captioned the image as, "May your lives always be filled with colours of joy, love & laughter. HAPPPPPYYYYYY HOLIIIIIIIIII #ourfirst".

On the work front, Mouni will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The movie stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles. The first part of the film is slated to release on September 9 this year.

