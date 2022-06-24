Mouni Roy keeps her glam game shining bright in a black and white sequin outfit; PICS

Actress Mouni Roy is one of the most popular names in the television industry. She enjoys a massive fan following owing to her style statement and acting chops. Apart from being a talented actor, she also serves gorgeous looks and her Instagram posts are proof that she can nail any outfit effortlessly. She surely knows how to strike the balance with her glamourous looks and acting chops. Speaking of her love life, the actress tied the knot with Dubai-based entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar on January 27.

Today, Mouni treated her fans by uploading another series of stunning photos. In these pictures, Mouni sparkled like a shining star in a plunging neckline black and white sequined gown. The actress looks breathtaking as she strikes captivating poses in this stunning outfit. To add more glamour to her attire, she opted for a long statement diamond studded earrings that looked absolutely gorgeous. Sharing these pictures, Mouni captioned, "Making art". Netizens can't stop admiring her beauty and have dropped some amazing comments for her.

Mouni has been a part of several shows such as Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin, to name a few. She has also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, and Zara Nachke Dikha. At present, she is co-judging a dance reality show, DID L’il Masters 5, along with actress Sonali Bendre and ace choreographer Remo D’souza.

Mouni Roy is all set to spread her magic in 'Brahmastra', which is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar. The movie stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. The first part of the Karan Johar's Dharma Productions-produced film will hit theaters on September 09, 2022.

