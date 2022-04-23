Mouni Roy lives her best moment, dances with Govinda on ‘Mirchi Lagi Toh’ on DID L'il Masters 5 sets; WATCH

The upcoming episode of DID L’il Masters 5 is going to be a fun ride as superstar Govinda will appear as a guest in the kids’ dance reality show. One of the judges Mouni Roy took to her social media to share a snippet of the upcoming episode. She shared a video where she can be seen matching steps with him to his hit number ‘Mirchi Lagi Toh’ from the 1995 movie Coolie No. 1.

In the video, the duo adorably danced to the song ‘Mirchi Lagi Toh’ and other judges Sonali Bendre and Remo D’souza can be seen having fun. Mouni and Govinda finished their performance with a sweet hug. While sharing the post, Mouni Roy wrote, “Bollywood ke Hero No. 1 ke saath, yeh hai mera one of the best moment.” As soon as she posted the video, fans rushed to shower sweet comments. A fan wrote, “Wow.” Another user commented, “Awesome.” They also dropped fire and heart emojis in the comment section.

Watch Mouni’s video here

The kids’ dance reality show, DID L’il Masters 5 is judged by Mouni Roy, Sonali Bendre, and Remo D’souza. It is hosted by Jay Bhanushali.

Speaking about Mouni Roy's professional career, she will be next seen in the Bollywood movie Brahmastra, which is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The movie stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. The first part of the Karan Johar's Dharma Productions-produced film will hit theaters on September 09, 2022. The teaser and posters of the movie have already become the talk of the town.

