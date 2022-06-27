Mouni Roy looks chic & captivating as she dons a casual outfit and poses for her latest photoshoot; PICS

Actress Mouni Roy has always been one step ahead when it comes to making style statements. She is one of those actresses who knows how to manage her talent and shine bright. She can even make heads turn in a simple athleisure. Speaking about her social interaction, Mouni regularly posts pictures and videos on her social media handles and keeps her fans updated about everything.

Today she shared a few snaps on her Instagram account from her latest photoshoot. Mouni looked effortlessly amazing in a casual outfit as she sported a red crop top and paired it with blue denim jeans. In each picture, Mouni flaunts her toned physique. Uploading these photos, she captioned, "@bharat_rawail, a camera & two minutes; look here, look there, click click !!" Her pictures go viral within seconds when it is up on the photo-sharing application. Her followers never miss dropping their lovely comments on her snaps, hence proving their immense love for her.

Mouni Roy had a flourishing career in the Television sector. She gained a lot of recognition and proved her acting prowess in shows like Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin, to name a few. She has also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7 and Zara Nachke Dikha. Also, she has achieved another milestone in her professional life as she is all set to spread her magic on the big screens.

Mouni will star in the most awaited film of the year 'Brahmastra' which is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar. The movie stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna in the important roles. The first part of the Karan Johar's film will hit theaters on September 09, 2022.

