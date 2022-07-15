Mouni Roy looks dreamy in a backless blue gown, shares cozy PIC with hubby Suraj Nambiar

Mouni Roy is a beautiful and promising actor in the entertainment industry. She has proved her acting mettle in daily soaps such as Naagin, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and others. The actress enjoys a massive fan following and is quite active on social media. She often treats her fans with a glimpse of her everyday routine. To note, the actress got married to businessman Suraj Nambiar on January 27, 2022, and is enjoying marital bliss. Every now and then, she gives a sneak peek of her married life.

Speaking of which, just a while back, the Naagin actress shared a dreamy and magical photo with her main man. In the photo, Mouni donned a gorgeous blue gown and looked every inch beautiful while Suraj wore a white t-shirt with black pants. With a backdrop of moonlight and ocean, the duo hugged each other and dished out major couple goals. As soon as Mouni posted the photo, fans rushed to drop sweet comments. A fan wrote, "Wow". Another user commented, "Dreamy photo". They also dropped heart emoticons in the comment section.

Check Mouni and Suraj's photo here:

For those unaware, Mouni and Suraj has recently completed 5 months of marital bliss. They tied the knot this year in Goa after dating for some time. It was attended by close friends and family members. The couple tied the knot in South Indian and Bengali rituals.

On the work front, Mouni Roy will be next seen in the film Brahmastra, which is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The movie stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles. The film is intended to serve as the first film in a planned trilogy. It will be released in theatres on September 9 in five Indian languages– Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

