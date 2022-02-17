Mouni Roy looks effortlessly gorgeous as she stuns in a black mirror work suit; PICS

Mouni Roy is one of the most popular actresses in the television and film industry. She is quite popular for her impeccable fashion sense and can easily ace both traditional and Indian wear. The actress often shares pictures of herself on social media, which are loved by her fans. She recently shared a picture of herself in a gorgeous black suit, and we can’t get our eyes off the royal beauty.

In the pictures shared by the Naagin fame actress, she has sported a black suit with beautiful embroidery work on the neck area. She paired the look with a black net dupatta, with beautiful borders. The actress has donned beautiful kundanwork earrings. Aashka Goradia commented, “Hellooooo Mrs”, Asha Negi commented, “Sundar”, Amruta Khanvilkar also dropped lovestruck emojis.

See post here-

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar recently got married and have started a new phase of life together. The couple is deeply in love, and it is quite visible from adorable pictures from their honeymoon in Gulmarg, Kashmir. The newly married couple celebrated their first Valentine’s Day, a few days back. They have shared heartwarming pictures on social media. Mouni captioned, “Err’yday is sooooo freaking fun with you .. Happy love day baby”.

Hubby Suraj Nambiar also showcased his romantic self as he shared an adorable post with wifey Mouni Roy. He added a cute and quirky caption with the video, “Will you be my Valentine @imouniroy? That was a rhetorical question, you have no choice — we're married.” Mouni replied to the post with, “I love you too”.



Also read- Newlywed Mouni Roy enjoys the Kashmir snow and 'winter sunshine' on honeymoon with Suraj Nambiar; PICS