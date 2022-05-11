Mouni Roy looks effortlessly gorgeous in a white dress, shares PIC with hubby Suraj Nambiar

Mouni Roy is a popular name in the Indian television industry. She has been a part of several shows such as Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin, to name a few. She has also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, and Zara Nachke Dikha. At present, she is co-judging a TV dance reality show, DID L’il Masters 5, along with Sonali Bendre and Remo D’souza. The actress tied the knot with Dubai-based entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar on January 27. Mouni enjoys a massive following on social media owing to her fashionable looks and glam outfits.

Today, the Naagin actress took to her social media handle and shared a series of pictures from Doha. In these pictures, Mouni looks extremely gorgeous as she poses in a white dress. She also added a picture with the love of her life, Suraj Nambiar. We can see Suraj sporting a white T-shirt as Mouni clicks a selfie with him. Mouni also shared a glimpse of the view from her hotel room. In the caption of these pictures, Mouni writes, "Transponded to Doha, sooooo happy to be back @fabdoha @marsamalazkempinskidoha @visitqatar #DohaDiaries".

Speaking about Mouni Roy's professional career, she will be next seen in the Bollywood movie Brahmastra, which is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar. The movie stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. The first part of the Karan Johar's Dharma Productions-produced film will hit theaters on September 09, 2022. The teaser and posters of the movie have already become the talk of the town.

