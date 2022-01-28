Mouni Roy looks royal in red ‘Suhaag Ka Joda’ for Bengali wedding with Suraj Nambiar in NEW pics

It is officially a celebration time for actor Mouni Roy as she has finally tied the knot with beau Suraj Nambiar on Thursday, January 27. Owing to the spike in COVID-19 cases, the couple decided to keep their nuptials intimate with only close friends and family attending the ceremony. The couple got hitched as per South Indian rituals in the morning with the bride looking gorgeous in a red and white traditional saree look. Meanwhile, Suraj Nambiar looked dapper in traditional attire.

The duo also got hitched as per Bengali rituals later on Thursday evening. Now, new photos from their Bengali wedding ceremony have taken social media by storm. Needless to say, the new bride looks absolutely ecstatic in a classic red wedding lehenga. Heavy bandhagala necklace and statement maangtika with hair pulled back in a sleek bun rounded off Mouni’s look. Meanwhile, red bold lips and matching bangles accentuated the beauty of the actor.

Check out the new photos below:

While announcing their wedding, Mouni Roy stated, “I found him at last.. Hand in hand, blessed by family & friends , We re married!!!!!!!!!!!Need your love and blessings…27.01.22 Love, Suraj & Mouni.” Suraj also shared a series of pictures on his Instagram handle and wrote, “27.01.2022 - Married my best friend and the love of my life. Feel like the luckiest man alive.” Media reports suggest that the duo met each other back in 2019 but kept their relationship away from the limelight. Now, the dreamy photos from their wedding proves that the celebration was nothing less than a fairytale.

