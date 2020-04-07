Mouni Roy looks stunning as she flaunts her beach body in these throwback photos amid lockdown

Amid Coronavirus lockdown, Mouni Roy shares some stunning throwback pictures sporting a blue and yellow bikini while chilling on the beach.

Coronavirus is a raging pandemic going on in the world right now. Everyone has been urged to stay indoors and maintain social distancing. Due to the lockdown, while most of us are working from home, the thing that we crave the most in this quarantine period is something fun to do in order to spend our time. Amid the lockdown, we also got a glimpse of how celebrities are spending their time in this period on their social media feed. While some celebs are showing off their cooking skills, others have unleashed their inner artists and posted some of the most amazing pieces of their work on social media.

Some celebrities have also been sharing throwback pictures on their social media accounts for fans. Recently, shared some of her beach memories. Sporting a blue and yellow bikini, Mouni can be seen chilling on the beach in these throwback pics. The actress looks stunning in the pictures that she shared. But more than her stunning pictures, it is the caption that has grabbed our attention. Sharing the pics, Mouni wrote, "along the shining beach, or the rubble, or the dust ...(stories in my head to the rescue some days)."

Meanwhile, Mouni has been busy showing off her artistic side by sharing some of her paint and canvas on her social media. On the work front, Mouni will be seen playing a negative role in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The movie also starring , and Amitabh Bachchan is produced by . In one of the interviews, Mouni Roy told, "Obviously, the whole world knows that Ayan is a super little director and he is a brilliant person. Once anyone who has sat down with him knows that he has a beautiful mind”, she added. The actress further expressed her gratitude towards him for casting her in the dream project.

Check out Mouni Roy's photo here:

