Mouni Roy Marriage Live Updates: Bride to be dazzles with groom Suraj Nambiar in mehndi photos and videos
Highlights
January 26, 2022, 06:22 pm IST
Rahul & Pratik pose with the bride-to-be Mouni Roy
Mouni Roy's close friends Pratik Utekar and Rahul Shetty shared pictures as they posed with the bride-to-be. Pratik can be seen kissing Mouni on her cheeks whereas Rahul poses with his bestie in full swag. We have to admit that Mouni indeed is looking stunning in her yellow attire.
January 26, 2022, 06:01 pm IST
Mandira Bedi shares lovely photos of Mouni and Suraj from Haldi
At the Haldi ceremony that took place in the morning, Mouni and Suraj Nambiar had opted to twin in white. The couple looked elated and Mandira Bedi shared gorgeous photos from the ceremony.
Take a look:
January 26, 2022, 05:53 pm IST
Mouni Roy is a vision in white at her Haldi ceremony
After a long wait, Mouni Roy is all set to tie the knot with beau Suraj Nambiar in Goa. Today, at her Haldi ceremony, the couple was seen twinning in white. Soon the videos from the ceremony also began coming in and well, Mouni looked gorgeous in the videos.