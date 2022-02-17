Mouni Roy pays special tribute to late singer Lata Mangeshkar with a beautiful dance

Mouni Roy had been in the headlines as the actress recently got married to the love of her life Suraj Nambiar. The actress is very popular on social media and often shares pictures and videos on social media. The Naagin fame actress is very fond of dancing and she is highly appreciated for her spectacular dance moves. The actress recently shared a video of her dance on late Lata Mangeshkar’s beautiful song, “Piya Tosey”.

In the video shared by Gold film actress, she displayed her own dance talent by performing on Lata Mangeshkar's classic song. She can be seen in a black embroidered suit, wearing bangles and sat and gave a very expressive performance on the song. The actress shared in the caption, “मैं कहूँ मत करो चंदा उस गली का फेरा … #InRemembrance #borntoolate”.

The video has gone viral on social media and her fans have dropped heart emojis in the comments. Her friend Khushbu K Grewal commented, “What grace what expressions omgggggg”, Rahul Shetty commented, “so beautiful”. Meet bros, Aashka Goradia, Pragya Kapoor and others also gave love to her performance.

For the unversed, veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on 6th February 2022. Lata Mangeshkar touched a million lives with her iconic voice. The country lost one of the most memorable and wonderful singers, who sang over 30,000 songs in her career. The singer had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.



