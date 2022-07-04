Mouni Roy pays a visit to the Golden Temple; Shares glimpses of her fun-filled day in Amritsar

Gorgeous diva and telly star, Mouni Roy is among the leading actresses in the entertainment industry. Mouni is known for being very religious and she is a massive devotee of Lord Shiva. The actress recently paid a visit to Amritsar and went to Golden Temple for blessings. She also toured the city and shared a few glimpses of her travels on social media. Mouni enjoys a massive fan following on social media and keeps her fans updated about the happening in her life.

In the recent post shared by the actress, she is seen in the beautiful and serene city of Amritsar. She was seen at the golden temple and shared pictures of herself with folded hands. She looked elegant in a white embroidery work suit. She also shared glimpses of her stay, where she found a quiet corner to read. She also shared some selfies and a glimpse of her desserts. Brahmastra actress looked very beautiful in her no-makeup simple look.

See her post-

The actress was earlier on a staycation with her husband Suraj Nambiar and has been sharing pictures of the scenic view of the location and the delicious food she had. The couple recently completed 5 months of marital bliss with her husband. The couple had a destination wedding in Goa.

Mouni Roy was last seen judging the reality show, DID Li'l Masters and will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's film, Brahmastra. She plays the antagonist in this sci-fi film featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles. The film is intended to serve as the first film in a planned trilogy and will hit the theatres on September 9 in five Indian languages– Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

