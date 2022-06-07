Mouni Roy pens heartfelt note on Ekta Kapoor's birthday: Perfect opportunity for thanking you for inspiring me

Producer Ekta Kapoor turned 47 on June 07. The producer has broken several paths and dominated the television industry for several years. She was also among the first ones to foray into the digital arena and backed numerous Hindi movies too. In her private life, Ekta shares a good bond with popular television actress Mouni Roy. They know each other since the time of the daily soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi which marks Mouni's debut in the industry. On the special occasion of Ekta's birthday, the Naagin actress took a moment to pen a heartfelt note on social media.

Mouni shared some adorable photos with Ekta Kapoor on Instagram and wrote, "Your birthday is always the perfect opportunity for thanking you for always inspiring and being the light you have been in my life…May your special day be a heavenly one and bring you many wonderful blessings & love. Love you @ektarkapoor." Fans too wished the producer, a happy birthday in the comment section.

Check Mouni Roy's post here:

Speaking about Mouni Roy, the actress has proved her acting prowess in daily soaps such as Naagin, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and others. She enjoys a massive fan following and is quite active on social media. The actress often treats her fans with a glimpse of her everyday routine. At present, she is co-judging a dance reality show, DID L’il Masters 5, along with actress Sonali Bendre and ace choreographer Remo D’souza.

In her professional career, Mouni Roy will be next seen in the film Brahmastra, which is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The movie stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles. The film is intended to serve as the first film in a planned trilogy. It will be released in theatres on September 9 in five Indian languages– Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The teaser and posters of the movie have already become the talk of the town.

