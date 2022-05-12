Mouni Roy posts PICS from her Qatar vacation with Suraj Nambiar; Visits a library & inspires fans to read

Mouni Roy is a popular name in the Hindi television industry. She has been a part of several shows such as Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin, to name a few. She has also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, and Zara Nachke Dikha. Mouni enjoys a massive following on social media. At present, the Naagin actress is spending her quality time with her husband Suraj Nambiar in Doha. Yesterday she shared a few pictures from her hotel room with Suraj. Mouni looked extremely gorgeous in a white dress.

Today, Mouni took to her Instagram handle and shared a few pictures in which she can be seen taking a tour of the library. In the caption, she wrote, "For some of us, books are as important as almost anything else on earth. What a miracle it is that out of these small, flat, rigid squares of paper unfolds world after world after world, worlds that sing to you, comfort and quiet or excite you. Books help us understand who we are and how we are to behave. They show us what community and friendship mean; they show us how to live and die…..In greatest company all morning.. the smell of books… aah!!!!! Qatar is more than just beaches, good food and shopping. It’s a vibe with so much soul.."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mouni Roy is presently seen as one of the judges of the reality show DID Li’l Masters 5. She will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The movie stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles. The first part of the film is slated to release on September 9 this year.

Also Read: Mouni Roy looks ravishing in a deep blue sequined dress with a plunging neckline; See the diva's PICS