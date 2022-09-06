Mouni Roy is a queen in stunning ivory lehenga, Suraj Nambiar captures her beauty; PICS

Mouni Roy is one of the most popular names in the television industry and enjoys a massive fan following owing to her style statement and acting chops. Apart from being a talented actor, she also serves gorgeous looks and her Instagram pictures are proof that she can nail any outfit effortlessly. Mouni surely knows how to strike balance between her glamorous looks and acting chops. Her pictures and videoes go viral within a blink of an eye, and fans often shower their love on her photos.

Today, Mouni managed to swoon many hearts as she dropped some beautiful pictures clicked by her dearest hubby Suraj Nambiar on her Instagram handle. In these photos, the diva looks nothing less than a royal queen in a stunning ivory lehenga. She completed her look by donning the perfect pieces of jewels, including a necklace, statement earrings, and mang tika, and looks absolutely breathtaking. Sharing these photos, Mouni wrote, "Photos by पति देव."

Mouni and Suraj were dating since 2019 and tied the knot on January 27 this year in Goa. The couple got hitched according to South Indian rituals and later according to Bengali rituals.

Mouni Roy had a flourishing career in the Television sector. She gained a lot of recognition and proved her acting prowess in shows like Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin, to name a few. She has also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, and Zara Nachke Dikha. Also, she has achieved another milestone in her professional life as she is all set to spread her magic on the big screens.

Mouni will star in the most awaited film of the year 'Brahmastra' which is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar. The movie stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. The first part of Karan Johar's film will hit theaters on September 09, 2022.

