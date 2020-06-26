Mouni Roy recalls her fond memories with Sushant Singh Rajput as she shares a few throwback pictures

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has sent a shockwave across the entertainment industry. Mouni Roy has recently shared a few throwback pictures while remembering the late actor.

Sushant Singh Rajput left the entire nation heartbroken and passed away on 14th June 2020. No one is able to get over the news about the tragic demise of the talented actor. He was just 34 at the time of his death and had committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai, claims police reports. Numerous celebs took to social media and mourned the loss of the actor. His loved ones and friends are still not able to get over the same.

recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a few throwback pictures with Sushant Singh Rajput which are bound to leave anyone emotional and teary-eyed. The late actor can be seen laughing and smiling while posing with his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, Mouni Roy, and a few other friends in the pictures. No one could have imagined in their wildest dreams that this talented soul would leave us so soon.

Sushant Singh Rajput was earlier an inevitable part of the Indian television industry before trying his hands in Bollywood. The actor earned widespread acclaim post his stint in shows like Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil and Pavitra Rishta. He then made an official entry into the Hindi film industry with the 2013 movie Kai Po Che. Sushant’s most iconic role was in the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story in which he played the Indian skipper and won millions of hearts. As per the latest reports, his last movie Dil Bechara will be released on an OTT platform next month.

