Mouni Roy’s traditional looks prove she will be the most gorgeous dulhan; PICS

It is officially celebration time for actor Mouni Roy as she is all set to tie the knot with beau Suraj Nambiar this year. As per reports, the lovebirds will get hitched amid 26 and 27th January. It appears that the couple had organized a grand wedding however, due to the spike in COVID-19 cases the marriage ceremony will now be an intimate celebration with close friends and family members. Now, as Mouni gears up to become a bride, here we have curated a few photos of the Brahmastra star that proves she will be the most gorgeous dulhan. From Sarees to Lehenga, these ethnic looks of Mouni Roy will surely take your breath away.

Saree Girl

This photo of Mouni Roy was clicked after the holy Satyanarayan Pooja conducted at her home, Dressed in a simple saree, Mouni has finished her look with a statement maang tika and flower garland. While sharing the photo online, Mouni wrote, “Today ~ Thiruvathira. Is the nakshatra or the star of lord Shiva. It is believed that on this day, the Goddess Parvathi finally met Lord Shiva after her long penance and he took her as a Sahadharma Chaarini (equal partner) After Satyanarayan Pooja.”

Red Lehenga

This behind-the-scenes photo was clicked during the 52nd IFFI Award. Mouni Roy opted for this bridal look for her dance performance. With red bangles and hair tied in a neat bun, the actress looked ecstatic in a lehenga.

For the love of white

Nothing looks elegant as a white lehenga and we can trust Mouni Roy to prove it to us. Here, the Naagin star looks gorgeous in a white ethnic attire which is accentuated with golden borders. However, the red rose placed in her steals the entire limelight.

Red is romance

When it comes to wedding in India, red is often denoted as the colour of love. Speaking of which, here, Mouni Roy can be seen slaying in a classic red suit which is matched with a statement bandhgala necklace and earrings.

Peach Love

In this photo, Mouni Roy unleashes her love for peach in a stunning designer lehenga. The photo was clicked during the occasion of Diwali.

