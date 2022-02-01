Mouni Roy’s wedding outfit stylist reveals about the personalised veil for her lehenga

Mouni Roy got married to the love of her life, Suraj Nambiar on 27th January. The couple tied the knot in both Malayali and Bengali rituals, and the wedding took place in Goa. The actress’ bridal look went viral and her fans were amazed by her spectacular look. Mouni’s stylist for the wedding, Rishika Devnani, reveal details of her customized look and other details.

Talking about Mouni’s looks in the Malyali wedding, she shared, “The first-day wedding look was a traditional South Indian saree look that was actually two sarees handpicked by Mouni herself along with designer and Mouni's friend Anuradha Khurana. It was stitched into a lehenga saree. Mouni was extremely clear that she wanted it to be an extremely conventional look in terms of the outfit, we stuck to statement temple jewellery that we personally handpicked together.”

Regarding her Bengali wedding look, she shared that it was a Sabyasachi lehenga that Mouni fell in love with from the get go. She accessorised it with uncut and emerald jewellery. The draping was also extremely convenient as she wanted it to look authentically Bengali.

She added that, “Mouni is extremely spiritual and a firm believer of the Bhagwat Gita and spiritual chants. The inscription on the veil was extremely personal to her and just made the lehenga all about her.”

On being asked if Suraj gave any inputs on the wedding attire, she said that he wasn't supposed to know what she was wearing as per the rituals to which he obliged.

She also confirmed that Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's wedding reception will be held shortly in Mumbai and Bangalore, once the situation becomes better.



