Mouni Roy says 'it'll never be the same' as she remembers Raj Kaushal aka 'Raji'; See Photo

On Saturday evening, a prayer meet was held at Mandira Bedi's residence for her late husband Raj Kaushal and Mouni Roy was seen attending it.

The entertainment industry woke up to a rude shock in this past week as ad filmmaker and Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal passed away. He died due to a massive heart attack and the sudden demise left their close friend in a state of shock and disbelief. One of them was actress who was extremely close to the couple and in fact had even met Mandira the day before Raj Kaushal's demise.

On Saturday evening, a prayer meet was held at Mandira and Raj's residence and Mouni was snapped by the paparazzi attending it. She took to social media to share a photo from the prayer meet and remembered her dear friend. Mouni remarked how it will never be the same without Raj Kaushal now. The couple had a close knit group of friends and would often host them at their residence.

In the picture, a photo frame of smiling Raj Kaushal can be seen set atop a table with a lightboard in front of it which reads, "We all miss you #Raji," along with a glass of whiskey. Sharing the same, Mouni captioned it, "We doIt ll never be the same again.."

Take a look at Mouni Roy's post below:

Meanwhile, several B-town celebs were seen at the funeral of Raj Kaushal. From and to close friend Ashish Chaudhary as well as Shilpa and Apurva Agnihotri, many came together to pay their last respects to Raj Kaushal.

