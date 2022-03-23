Mouni Roy sends birthday wishes to Smriti Irani, recalls her 'most favourite story' about the former actor

Former actress and present Union Cabinet Minister, Smriti Irani rings in her birthday today. She started her career with Ekta Kapoor’s show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and became a popular name. She was attached with the show for a very long time and the audiences still cherish her character of Tulsi. Actress Mouni Roy was also part of the show. She recently shared a special post for Smriti as she recalls her special memory with her.

In the post shared by Naagin actress Mouni Roy, she shared a picture of Smriti Irani sitting in the garden area. The caption of the post read, “My dearest Smriti di, @smritiiraniofficial This is my most fav story about you to tell; more than a decade and half back, fresh out of uni I had joined the cast of kyunki, unnerved wondering how you may be; I was amazed beyond belief that unlike most of em how kind you were to me (you didn’t have to be) how sharp & intelligent you were, knew 7 languages, your vocabulary, your flare for reading (still have to return your books from 17 years ago), a beautiful nerd, err’ything that you were blew my mind & heart. I wanted to be like you then, I wish to be like you now; I love you and I pray god always bless you with the best life has to offer making sure you spend your time with those who love and appreciate you the most HAPPYYYYY BIRTHDAY.”

See post here-

Mouni Roy is presently seen as the judge of the reality show DID Li’l Masters season 5 along with actress Sonali Bendre and choreographer Remo D’souza.



