Mouni Roy sets internet on fire with her sensual bikini look; Fans go frenzy over her flawless curves; PICS

Mouni Roy is one of the most popular names in the television industry. She enjoys a massive fan following owing to her style statement and acting chops. Her gorgeous looks have also been the talk of the town and her Instagram posts are proof that she can shine like a star in any outfit effortlessly. Speaking of her love life, the actress tied the knot with Dubai-based entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar on January 27. Mouni is an avid traveler and often jets off to exotic locations to spend quality time with her husband Suraj.

Mouni regularly posts pictures and videos for her fans. Today, she took the internet by storm with her sizzling pictures in a stunning bikini. In these photos, Mouni strikes captivating poses by the pool in a white monokini that has blue floral imprints. Her jaw-dropping curves and flawless physique is the most admirable element in these snaps. Sharing these breathtaking photos, the actress captioned, "When the (sun emoticon) comes out after it (rain emoticon). The post gained a lot of attention as fans and industry colleagues from all over-hyped her up.

Mouni has been a part of several shows such as Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and Naagin, to name a few. She has also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, and Zara Nachke Dikha. She was last seen co-judging a dance reality show, DID L’il Masters 5, along with actress Sonali Bendre and ace choreographer Remo Dsouza.



Mouni Roy in Brahmastra:

Mouni Roy is all set to spread her magic in 'Brahmastra', which is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar. The movie stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. The first part of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions-produced film will hit theaters on September 09, 2022.

