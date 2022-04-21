Mouni Roy shares about her 'dream come true meeting' with Asha Bhosle on the sets of DID Li’l Masters 5; PIC

The upcoming episode of the kids dance reality show DID Li’l Masters season 5 will be melodious as the show will be graced by the legendary singer Asha Bhosle. It is a special episode dedicated to late singer Lata Mangeshkar. In the episode, Asha Bhosle will be seen sharing anecdotes about her bond with her late sister and other interesting unheard stories of their lives. One of the judges, Mouni Roy shared a picture with her as she wrote about meeting her.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Naagin actress dropped a picture of her sitting at the feet of Asha ji. She can be seen holding the legendary singer’s hand while she talks. A beautiful portrait of Lata Mangeshkar in the background adds to the beauty of this lovely photo.

Mouni shared this photo and penned a heartfelt note. She wrote, “Yesterday was a dream come true meeting & spending the day with you on DID sets Asha ji It was musical day filled with your unbelievable voice, stories learnings yearnings remembering our nightingale Lata ji, she ll live in us forever; we love you both so much… Can’t wait for you guys to watch the Saturday episode.. you are in for a musical broadway with the evergreen songs we all have loved forever @asha.bhosle.”

See post here-

Mouni’s co-judge and choreographer Remo Dsouza showed love by dropping hearts on her post.

The kids dance reality show is judged by Mouni Roy, Sonali Bendre and Remo D’souza. It is hosted by Jay Bhanushali.

