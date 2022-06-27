Mouni Roy shares adorable PICS with hubby Suraj Nambiar as the couple completes 5 months of marital bliss

Mouni Roy is one of the most talented and promising actors in the industry. She has proved her acting mettle in daily soaps such as Naagin, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and others. The actress enjoys a massive fan following and is quite active on social media. She often treats her fans with a glimpse of her everyday routine. To note, the actress got married to businessman Suraj Nambiar on January 27, 2022 and is enjoying marital bliss. Every now and then, she gives a sneak peek of her married life.

Speaking of which, the couple has completed 5 months of marital bliss today, and to celebrate the occasion, the Naagin actress shared some adorable photos with her husband. Taking to the stories section of Instagram, she shared the pictures in which, the couple can be seen donning casual and comfy outfits. While sharing the photographs, Mouni wrote, "Happy 5 months hubby!"

Check Mouni-Suraj's photo here:

For those unaware, Mouni and Suraj tied the knot this year in Goa after dating for some time. It was attended by close friends and family members. The couple tied the knot in South Indian and Bengali rituals.

On the work front, Mouni Roy will be next seen in the film Brahmastra, which is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The movie stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles. The film is intended to serve as the first film in a planned trilogy. It will be released in theatres on September 9 in five Indian languages– Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

