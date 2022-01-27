Mouni Roy shares a blissful pic with Suraj Nambiar; Mrunal Thakur, Mandira Bedi, Shraddha Arya & others react

Do you hear the wedding bells? Well, we do because they are very loud! Actress Mouni Roy is on cloud nine and is all set to enter a new (read: the most beautiful) phase of her life - marriage with the love of her life, Suraj Nambiar. The actress recently shared a blissful picture with Suraj where the lovebirds could be seen absolutely in love. The post instantaneously became a hit as fans from all across began to pour in their love. Even a lot of their industry colleagues such as Mandira Bedi and Mrunal Thakur sprinkled the post with love.

Mouni Roy could be seen smiling blissfully at Sundar in the post that she uploaded. Her short caption said it all. She captioned it with ‘Everything.’ Mandira sweetly commented on the pic, ‘God bless you Mon and Suraj. Love you both so much.’ On the other hand, Jersey actress Mrunal Thakur simply sprinkled the post with a lot of heart emojis and so did Shraddha Arya. Even singer Neeti Mohan congratulated the happy couple. Other celebrities such as Adaa Khan and Alisha Singh also complimented them.

Check Mouni's post:

Coming to Mouni and Suraj’s wedding, it was Pinkvilla who first exclusively reported about the couple’s marriage plans. The to-be-weds are getting married today in Goa in an intimate affair at Hilton Goa Resort. Some confirmed guests at the ceremony would be Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, designer Manish Malhotra, actor Aashka Goradia, Arjun Bijlani, Anisha Verma, Shivani Malik Singh, Roopali Kadyan, and Anuradha Khurana.

