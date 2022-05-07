Mouni Roy shares a cheeky selfie with her 'always and forever' Suraj Nambiar; PIC

Mouni Roy is one of the most promising actors in the industry. She has proved her acting mettle in daily soaps such as Naagin, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and others. The actress enjoys a massive fan following and is quite active on social media. She often treats her fans with a glimpse of her everyday routine. To note, the actress got married to businessman Suraj Nambiar and is enjoying marital bliss. Every now and then, she gives a sneak peek of her married life.

Speaking of which, the Naagin actress shared a gorgeous selfie with her hubby Suraj on Instagram. In the photo, they can be seen much in love as they enjoyed each other's presence. Mouni wore a yellow dress and looked pretty. On the other hand, Suraj looked handsome in a black outfit. To note, Mouni and Suraj tied the knot on January 27, 2022.

See their photo here:

A few days ago, Mouni shared a series of three unseen pictures from her D-Day on the occasion of her mom's birthday. The picture featured Mouni, her mom, and her husband, Suraj Nambiar. In these pictures, Mouni is dressed as a South Indian bride meanwhile Suraj looks dapper in traditional attire. Mouni and Suraj were dating since 2019 and tied the knot this year in Goa. The couple got hitched according to South Indian rituals and later according to Bengali rituals. While announcing their wedding, Mouni Roy stated, “I found him at last.. Hand in hand, blessed by family & friends, We're married!!!!!!!!!!! Need your love and blessings…27.01.22 Love, Suraj & Mouni.” Suraj also shared a series of pictures on his Instagram handle and wrote, “27.01.2022 - Married my best friend and the love of my life. Feel like the luckiest man alive."

