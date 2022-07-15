Mouni Roy shares 'her corner of the sky' as she drops dreamy PICS from Maldives vacation

Mouni Roy, a popular diva of the entertainment industry has always managed to be in the headlines owing to her style statement and acting chops. Being a part of numerous shows, Mouni has carved a special spot for her in the hearts of the masses. She had a flourishing career in the TV sector and gained a lot of recognition by proving her acting prowess in shows like Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin to name a few. Speaking of her love life, the actress tied the knot with Dubai-based entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar on January 27.

Mouni Roy's Instagram post:

Mouni likes to share about her personal and professional life with her fans. The actress has proved numerous times that she is a globetrotter by traveling to exotic locations. Today, Mouni shared dreamy pictures from her Maldives trip. The Brahmastra actress looked relaxed as she faced breathtaking ocean while being wrapped in a cushy white blanket. Sharing these beautiful photos, Mouni Roy captioned, "My corner of the sky (blue heart emoticon)".

Earlier, in her professional life, Mouni had participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7 and Zara Nachke Dikha. She also judged a dance reality show titled DID L’il Masters 5.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's love tale:

Mouni and Suraj were dating since 2019 and tied the knot on January 27 this year in Goa. The couple got hitched according to South Indian rituals and later according to Bengali rituals. Photos of Mouni dressed as a gorgeous South Indian bride were all over the internet. Recently, the duo was seen vacationing in Doha and shared adorable pictures on their Instagram.

Mouni Roy's upcoming film:

Mouni will star in the most awaited film of the year 'Brahmastra' which is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar. The movie stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna in important roles. The first part of Karan Johar's film will hit theaters on September 09, 2022.

