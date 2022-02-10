Mouni Roy shares new PICS from her honeymoon in Kashmir and they're absolutely breathtaking

Ever since Mouni Roy tied the knot with the love of her life Suraj Nambiar, she is on cloud nine. The couple got married on January 27 in Goa in presence of family members and friends. They are currently on their enjoying their honeymoon in snow-capped Kashmir. The 36-year-old actress has already flooded her Instagram with her pictures from the vacation. However, Mouni and Sooraj are presently in Gulmarg and the Naagin actress took the opportunity to share a glimpse of her vacation with her fans on social media.

The couple has recently visited the snow-covered Apharwat Peak which is situated at the height of 4,390 meters above sea level in Gulmarg. Taking to Instagram, Mouni shares pictures while enjoying the snow. She also posted a selfie from the peak. While sharing the breathtaking pictures, Mouni wrote, “On the top of the world, quite literally #SunMoon –ing.” Her close friend Aashka Goradia too reacted to her photographs and left red heart emoticons in the comment section. Mouni’s fans too could not stop gushing over her dreamy pictures.

See Mouni’s post here:

Earlier, Mouni broke the Internet after she shared pictures in a blue swimsuit from her honeymoon in Kashmir. She definitely raised the temperature with her hotness in an otherwise cold place. While sharing the pictures from her indoor swimming session, the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor wrote, “if kisses were snowflakes, I would send you a blizzard.”

On the work front, Mouni Roy will be next seen in the film Bhrahmastra. The movie also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. Ayan Mukerji directorial will release in three parts and the first part will hit theatres on September 09, 2022.



ALSO READ: Newlywed Mouni Roy is a true water baby as she shares picture is swimsuit from her stay in Gulmarg