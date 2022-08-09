Mouni Roy shares passionate lip lock with husband Suraj Nambiar as she wishes him on birthday; PICS

Mouni Roy has no qualms declaring her love to the world. The actress, who got married earlier this year, has often treated fans to pictures and videos with her husband, Suraj Nambiar. Meanwhile, she is currently celebrating Suraj’s first birthday after their dreamy marriage earlier this year. The Brahmastra actress has shared some cosy pictures from their celebration where the couple is seen sharing a passionate lip lock. Dressed in all whites, the duo can be seen posing on a yacht in the middle of the infinite ocean. In one of the photos, Suraj was seen expressing his love and affection by planting a peck on Mouni's cheeks, while in other pics, the couple was seen spending some quality time with each other.

Sharing a series of pictures, Mouni wrote: Happy birthday, the shining of my life and the giver of best cuddles and kisses in the world..I can’t wait to spend an eternity tog…My err’ything, the best part of me..Am just the luckiest to have wished you into my reality @nambiar13.

Have a look at Mouni’s post:

Last night, Mouni had thrown a grand party for her friends for celebrating her husband’s birthday. Suraj’s birthday celebration was attended by Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Jannat Zubair, actor Arjun Bijlani and wife Neha Swami, Mandira Bedi, and the girl gang of Mouni Roy. Brahmastra actress looked stunning in a black bodycon shimmery outfit. It was a little black dress and she paired it with black heels. Jannat Zubair looks stunning in a satin blue corset style dress. It was an off-shoulder dress and her hair was curled. Arjun Bijlani looked casual yet stylish in a white t-shirt and black denim, and Neha Swami sported a black outfit with a green blazer.

On the work front, Mouni Roy will be next seen in the film Brahmastra, which is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The movie stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles. The film is intended to serve as the first film in a planned trilogy. It will be released in theatres on September 9 in five Indian languages– Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.