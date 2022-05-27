Mouni Roy shares PICS with her 'favourites' Rani Mukerji & Madhuri Dixit from Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash

Bollywood's renowned filmmaker Karan Johar turned 50 on May 25 and wanted to make his golden jubilee a memorable feat. He celebrated his birthday with the crème de la crème of the entertainment industry with 'bling' as the theme. It's quite evident from Karan Johar's choice of outfits that he loves to glitter in bling and every guest was seen putting their best fashion feet forward as they shimmered their way to this party, which is undoubtedly one of the biggest events in Bollywood in recent years.

Mouni Roy, who kickstarted her career in television has earned a spot in Bollywood and was also seen sizzling in a sheer dress with colourful embroidery all over it. She was accompanied by her businessman-husband Suraj Nambiar. Though the actual party is over, Karan Johar's bash is still a talking point on social media. And, now, Mouni has shared an inside picture from the party with the 'dhak-dhak' girl Madhuri Dixit and the evergreen Rani Mukerji. Too much beauty and grace in one frame, isn't it?

The after-effects of Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash

Videos of Shah Rukh Khan dancing to his song, Karan Johar shaking a leg with Neetu Kapoor, Kajol, and many others are doing the rounds on social media. The fashion police have been at it to dissect each and every look put forth by the celebs.

About Mouni Roy

Talking about Mouni, she is one of the most talented and gorgeous actresses on the block. Her stunning pictures often leave the netizens in awe of her beauty. The young diva is currently seen as a judge on the reality television show, DID Li'l Masters 5 along with Remo D'souza and Sonali Bendre. Her television shows 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' and 'Naagin' gave her massive fame, which made her a household name. Other than this, she is awaiting the release of her mega-budget sci-fi film 'Brahmastra' by Ayan Mukerji. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in essential roles.

Also Read: DID Li’l Masters 5: Mouni Roy is a 'Saree Girl Forever' as she flaunts her black sequin six-yard look; PICS