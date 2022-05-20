Mouni Roy shares PICS with Suraj Nambiar as she misses him, says 'Never a dull day with you'

Mouni Roy is one of the most popular celebrities in the industry. She has essayed various characters till date and has been swooning the heart of the audiences with her excellent performances. Apart from her acting skills, the actress is also praised for her amazing style sense. She enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handle owing to her style statement. Mouni Roy tied the knot with Dubai-based entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar on January 27. Photos of her dressed as a gorgeous South Indian bride were all over the internet. She often shares a sneak peek of her married life with her followers on Instagram.

Today Mouni shared a few pictures with her hubby on her Instagram handle and captioned, "Never a dull day with you! Miss you already @nambiar13". The duo looks adorable in these pictures as they pose close to each other. Mouni and Suraj had also vacationed in Qatar, and the Naagin actress was sharing fun snaps from their holiday on her Instagram.

For the unversed, Mouni and Suraj were dating since 2019 and tied the knot this year in Goa. The couple got hitched according to South Indian rituals and later according to Bengali rituals.

On the professional front, Mouni Roy has been a part of many popular shows like Naagin, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and others. At present, Mouni Roy is judging DID Li’l Masters season 5 along with actress Sonali Bendre and Bollywood choreographer Remo Dsouza. Mouni will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, also starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and others.

