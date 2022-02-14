Mouni Roy shares pictures with her ‘One & Only’ as she wishes fans ‘Happy love day’

Mouni Roy is presently enjoying the most beautiful phase of her life as she recently got married to her love. Mouni Roy and beau Suraj Nambiar had a beautiful traditional wedding in Goa on 27th January. The couple had gone to Kashmir for spending some quality time after marriage and enjoying their honeymoon. Mouni Roy is known for her exceptional devotion to Lord Shiva and she has shared special pictures in a temple on Valentine’s Day for expressing her love.

Mouni Roy is an avid worshipper of Lord Shiva. She visited the temple of Lord Shiva during her honeymoon trip. She shared pictures of herself at the temple on Valentine’s day for expressing her dedication and love for her God. She shared in the caption, “Look who had I found on top of a mountain.. My One & Only ॐ नमः शिवायः हर हर महादेव Happy love day.”

See post here-

Shamita Shetty commented, “So beautiful” and Aashka Goradia also dropped folded hand emojis on the post.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar were dating for some time and the couple finally decided to tie the knot this year. It was a close-knit wedding in Goa that was attended by their close friends and family members. The couple had a Malayali wedding and a traditional Bengali wedding on the same day. They had also thrown a fun-filled pool party after marriage, which was attended by their friends including Arjun Bijlani, Meet brothers, Aamna Sheikh, Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia, and others.



Also read- Newlywed Mouni Roy is ready to welcome spring in style as she dons a floral palazzo suit; PICS