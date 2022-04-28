Mouni Roy shares UNSEEN wedding PICS with Suraj Nambiar as she wishes her mom on her birthday

Naagin actress Mouni Roy is quite active on social media and has always gained compliments for her gorgeous look and stunning pictures. Mouni Roy recently tied the knot with Dubai-based entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar on January 27. Photos of her dressed as a gorgeous South Indian bride were all over the internet. Today, On 28 April 2022, on the occasion of her mother's birthday, Mouni took to her Instagram handle to wish her mom. She uploaded some beautiful unseen pictures from her wedding, and in the caption, Mouni wrote, "My home & my world, happy birthday Maa. Hari Om".

Mouni uploaded a series of three pictures along with her mom and her husband, Suraj Nambiar. In these pictures, Mouni is dressed as a South Indian bride meanwhile Suraj looks dapper in traditional attire. Mouni and Suraj were dating since 2019 and tied the knot this year in Goa. The couple got hitched according to South Indian rituals and later according to Bengali rituals. While announcing their wedding, Mouni Roy stated, “I found him at last.. Hand in hand, blessed by family & friends, We're married!!!!!!!!!!! Need your love and blessings…27.01.22 Love, Suraj & Mouni.” Suraj also shared a series of pictures on his Instagram handle and wrote, “27.01.2022 - Married my best friend and the love of my life. Feel like the luckiest man alive."

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, also starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and others.

