Mouni Roy shares words of wisdom for fans & posts PICS and video with Suraj Nambiar

Actress Mouni Roy got married to businessman Suraj Nambiar on January 27, 2022, and presently enjoying marital bliss. For those unaware, Mouni and Suraj tied the knot this year in Goa after dating for some time. It was attended by close friends and family members. The couple tied the knot in South Indian and Bengali rituals. Every now and then, she gives a sneak peek of her married life. Today, Mouni again, shared some romantic pictures from her date night with her husband Suraj. In these photos, Mouni donned a blue shirt and can be seen enjoying her wine and her time with her dearest hubby by the seashore.

Taking to her Instagram handle Mouni dropped a few pictures and a video and shared her thoughts in the caption, she wrote, "Read something reasonable, sharing it here, STOP ACTING TOO NICE, IT KILLS YOU. by Jordan Peterson (Pl read it if you can) “If you ask a disagreeable person what he wants or she wants, they ll tell you right away they know it’s like, this is what I want this is how I m going to get it, but agreeable people especially if they are extremely agreeable are so agreeable that they often don’t even don’t know what they want because they are so accustomed to living for other people and to finding out what they want and to try to make them comfortable and so forth it’s harder for them to find a sense of their own desires when they move through life and that’s not….. look, there’s situations where it’s advantageous, certainly not advantageous if you’re trying to forge yourself a career that just doesn’t work at all and so … “Please read it up or hear it on you tube It made a lot of sense to me, hope it helps you too. Love x Also, last night was (heart emoji)"

Mouni Roy's professional commitments:

Mouni Roy will be next seen in the film Brahmastra, which is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The movie stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles. The film is intended to serve as the first film in a planned trilogy. It will be released in theatres on September 9 in five Indian languages– Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

