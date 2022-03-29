Mouni Roy sizzles in a floral dress on a Dubai beach, enjoys with hubby Suraj Nambiar; PICS

When it comes to beach looks, Mouni Roy is always the most elegant and fashionable diva. Naagin fame actress is very fond of beaches and whenever she gets free from work, she prefers to enjoy the sunset by the beach. The actress got married to the love of her life Suraj Nambiar in January this year. The actress is presently enjoying holidays with her hubby in Dubai as she shared her clicks in a sizzling beach outfit.

In the pictures shared by the actress, she is seen in a low-cut multicolor floral strappy dress. She is seen sitting on a rug by the beach enjoying the sunset. She shared in the caption, “Heart so full, now ready for reality @nambiar13.” She had earlier shared a series of selfies as she is smiling and enjoying herself. She captioned, “happy chappy” and in another post, she had captioned about her day with hubby Suraj Nambiar. She wrote, “Yesterday we walked a while , picked up some flowers, ate a lot,read a lil, sat & lied down on the beach staring at the blank blue sky & then walked some more ... @nambiar13”.

See post here-

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mouni Roy is presently seen as one of the judges of the reality show DID Li’l Masters 5. She will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The movie stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles. The first part of the film is slated to release on September 9 this year.



