Mouni Roy sizzles in green beach ensemble as she enjoys vacay with her girl gang; PICS

Mouni Roy is among the leading names in the entertainment industry. The actress is an inspiration for fashion enthusiasts. In the case of beachwear, she is often seen creating trends with her astounding looks. The actress was seen enjoying and partying with her friends at Goa on New Year Eve. She has been sharing pictures from her trip on social media. Her recent pastel green beach outfit is trending on social media.

The actress has recently shared a series of pictures on social media as she looks gorgeous in a green dress and posed for the camera. She also shared pictures with her friends Shivaani Malik, Anisha Varma, and Aamna Sharif, who were partying at the restaurant. Jibraan Khan commented on the picture with a mermaid emoji. Aamna Sharif also dropped hearts on the post.

Mouni Roy dropped numerous pictures from her trip on her Instagram handle. Sharing a post, she wrote, " I wonder what it is That makes me wonder I wonder what it is That makes me dream I wonder when my dreams at times come true, At times torn asunder, I wonder why it is I still believe…" She looked serene in her white bikini top and palazzo pants, along with a shrug.

Mouni Roy made her Bollywood debut in the Akshay Kumar film Gold. She will soon be seen in Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The actress is known for her successful career in television with shows such as Mahadev and Naagin.



