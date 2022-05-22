Mouni Roy sports a casual outfit & shares a glimpse of her Sunday siesta: PICS

Mouni Roy is a popular name in the Indian television industry. She has been a part of several shows such as Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin, to name a few. She has also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, and Zara Nachke Dikha. At present, she is co-judging a TV dance reality show, DID L’il Masters 5, along with Sonali Bendre and Remo D’souza. The actress tied the knot with Dubai-based entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar on January 27.

Mouni enjoys a massive following on social media owing to her fashionable looks and glam outfits. Today Mouni shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle and captioned, "After shoot Sunday siesta". As always the actress looked effortlessly amazing in a casual outfit. The Naagin actress sported a casual maroon T-shirt and paired it with a black short skirt. She styled her hair open and can be seen relaxing on the couch. Fans were quick enough to drop their comments on her pictures.

Recently Mouni was seen vacationing wit her husband Suraj Nambiar in Doha. Speaking about Mouni Roy's professional career, she will be next seen in the Bollywood movie Brahmastra, which is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar. The movie stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. The first part of the Karan Johar's Dharma Productions-produced film will hit theaters on September 09, 2022. The teaser and posters of the movie have already become the talk of the town.

