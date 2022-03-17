Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar to Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain: TV couples who'll celebrate first Holi post-wedding

The festival of colours, Holi is around the corner and it brings lots of joy with it. And, for the entertainment industry, it is quite a special time as there is a long list of celebrities who are going to celebrate their first Holi together with their partners. From Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain to Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera, these TV couples created a buzz after they tied the knot. The Internet was full of their wedding pictures.

Today, we have listed down all the couples who are going to play Holi with their partners for the first time after they got married. Here’s a look:

1. Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar

The couple tied the knot in January, this year and painted the social media red with their wedding pictures. They had two wedding ceremonies, with Malayali rituals and the other one was the Bengali wedding.

2. Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera

Karishma and Varun’s wedding took all over the Internet. They got married in February this year and they will celebrate Holi for the first time together post marriage.

3. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

The couple tied the knot on December 14, 2021, and it was all dreamy. They got married after dating for many years and now their pictures from their first Holi celebrations will add to their happy album.

4. Shraddha Arya and Rahul Nagal

They got married in November last year and are in a long-distance relationship. But, it would be a treat for their fans to watch them celebrating Holi together.

5. Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Right from the marriage proposal to their wedding, Rahul and Disha’s love story is quite filmy. They hitched in July, last year and are inseparable. For those unaware, Rahul had proposed to Disha during his stay in Bigg Boss 14.

