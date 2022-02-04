Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar to Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya: 5 first wedding pics of couples that won the internet

Fans are always super excited to know everything about their favourite stars personal life. Be it whom they are dating or who are they getting married to. Well, talking about marriage many celebrities have gotten married recently. And if we talk about their wedding pictures then it took all their fans by quite a storm the moment these celebs shared it on their social media. Well, today we are going to list down such celebs whose first wedding pics won the internet.

Mouni Roy – Suraj Nambiar

Mouni Roy had recently taken social media by quite a storm after her wedding pictures surfaced on the internet. In fact, her wedding fever is still not over yet as some new pictures keep surfacing on the internet every other day. In the first picture that the actress shared on the internet from her wedding, we can see Suraj filling her forehead with sindoor as Mouni calmly stands with her eyes closed to relish this moment in her heart forever.

Ankita Lokhande – Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were amongst the first couple to tie the knot this year. In their first wedding picture, we can see both Ankita and Vicky sitting next to each other as they are lost in their moment. The actress looks stunning in a golden lehenga and Vicky wore a white coloured sherwani with golden embroidery work on it.

Shraddha Arya – Rahul Nagal

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya got married to naval officer Rahul Nagal on 16th November. In their first wedding picture, we can see Rahul hugging his bride as they both have a big smile on their faces.

Neil Bhatt - Aishwarya Sharma

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actors had been dating for some time and the couple got married on 30 November 2021 at Neil’s hometown Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. In their first wedding picture, we can see Neil happily applying sindoor on his bride’s forehead as she sits with her head down.

Rahul Vaidya - Disha Parmar

Bade Achhe Lagta Hai 2 fame Disha Parmar got married to her long-time boyfriend and ace singer Rahul Vaidya on 16th July. In the first wedding picture that Rahul shared, we can see both the bride and groom busy with the wedding rituals as they sit beside each other.