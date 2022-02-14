Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar to Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya; Couples celebrating 1st Valentines Day after marriage

Today is February 14, a day that is celebrated as Valentine’s Day by every couple. It is a special day when you celebrate love and express your feelings to your partner. Well, this day is always special but when you are celebrating your first Valentine’s Day after marriage then it becomes extra special. So today we are going to list down 5 such couples who will be celebrating their first Valentine’s Day.

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera

Karishma Tanna got hitched to her boyfriend Varun Bangera recently in an intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai. The couple had a perfect sundown wedding with a beach backdrop and they looked immensely happy on their D-day. Well, this Valentine’s Day is just like another extended celebration for them and it ought to be a special one as it is the first celebration ever after their marriage.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar

Mouni and Suraj also recently got hitched in Goa and their wedding pictures and videos had taken the internet by quite a storm. Well, even their honeymoon pictures were out of this world and have been grabbing all the eyeballs. Now we bet fans are eagerly waiting to see what their first Valentine celebration pictures look like.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita and Vicky’s wedding was one of the first weddings to happen in 2022. The couple who were dating for a long time finally got married and this year even they will be celebrating their first Valentine’s Day. Although, we have seen them celebrate many Valentine's Day before marriage now it is time to see how do they celebrate their first Valentine’s Day after marriage.

Shraddha Arya and Rahul Nagal

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya got married to naval officer Rahul Nagal on 16th November. We are sure even Shraadha’s fans must be eagerly waiting to see how do they celebrate their first Valentine's Day after marriage.

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya

Bade Achhe Lagta Hai 2 fame Disha Parmar got married to her long-time boyfriend and ace singer Rahul Vaidya on 16th July. Their wedding was a grand affair and we all saw how romantic Rahul is when it comes to surprising his lady love. Let’s see how he surprises her today.

