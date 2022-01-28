Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar First Wedding Video: Newlyweds' surreal clip shows traditions, emotions & lots of love

Actress Mouni Roy got hitched to the love of her life, beau Suraj Nambiar on Thursday, January 27 in Goa. While the couple opted to keep their wedding small and intimate with just their close friends and family owing to the pandemic, their wedding retained its ethereal, dreamy charm. The pair married according to Malayali customs, with the bride looking stunning in a red and white South Indian sari. Suraj Nambiar, on the other hand, looked dashing in a traditional outfit. Now, Mouni shared a gorgeous video on her Instagram, that beautifully depicted the highlights of the most special time of their lives. So are you ready to get awed by the 'Roy-Nambiar wedding at a glance'?

The video is sure to make you emotional and cry happy tears. Yes, that's how beautiful it is. Be it Mouni and Suraj's ceremonies or their precious moments with their loved ones, something about the clip is just going to raise your serotonin levels and make you crave to go to a wedding. To note, Mouni had opted for a traditional white and red coloured saree and was dressed like a typical south Indian bride with gold bangles, choker necklace, maang tika with a headband, kamarbandh, and real floral accessories for her hair. She was undoubtedly a sight to behold in her bridal look. Suraj, on the other hand, complimented his bride well in his brown coloured kurta with dhoti. Moreover, the two opted for a Bengali wedding as well, to honour Mouni's Bengali side.

Check the Instagram video here:

