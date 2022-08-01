Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash & others get clicked at an event; PICS

A bevy of celebrities from television industry were seen in attendance at an event held in Mumbai on Sunday. The stars came together under one roof for producer Vanessa Walia’s Birthday Bash. Celebs like Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Aamir Ali and Arjun Bijlani were among others who attended the event. Mouni Roy attended the party with husband Suraj Nambiar and looked gorgeous in a red body-hugging dress. While Suraj opted for an all-black look and black T-shirt paired with black ripped jeans.

While, Television’s most talked about Karan and Teja seemed to be having fun as the paparazzi clicked their pictures. Karan donned a black shirt paired with grey trouser and black shoes. On the other hand, Tejasswi wore a backless pink top teamed up with a white trouser. The couple looked adorable as they posed for pictures at the event. Arjun Bijlani slayed in casual as he wore a white hoodie paired with blue jeans and white sneakers.

Have a look at the pictures:

On the work front, Mouni Roy will be next seen in the film Brahmastra, which is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The movie stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles. The film is intended to serve as the first film in a planned trilogy. It will be released in theatres on September 9 in five Indian languages– Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

On the other hand, Karan Kundrra is hosting Dance Deewane Juniors, while Tejasswi Prakash is currently playing the lead role in Naagin 6. There are rumours that Karan and Tejasswi will host Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, but it is too early to confirm the same.