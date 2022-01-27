Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar’s Bengali Wedding INSIDE PICS: Bride glows in red as she hides her face with ‘paan’
Thanks to Mouni Roy’s amazing friends and fam, we have got our hands on a few inside pictures and videos from the actress’ wedding. Dressed in a bright red lehenga, Mouni every bit breathtaking as a traditional Bengali bride. The actress accessorized the look with stunning jewellery, including a mathapatti, neckpiece, and the traditional red and white bangles worn by Bengali brides made of conch shell and red coral. Mouni arrived at the mandap seated on a stool which was held by her brothers. With a couple of ‘paan’ or betel leaves in her hands, she hid her face from her groom, as per Bengali custom, as she made several rounds around him.
Take a look:
Earlier in the day, Mouni had shared beautiful pictures from her South-Indian style wedding and captioned it, "I found him at last .. Hand in hand, blessed by family & friends , We re married!!!!!!!!!!! Need your love and blessings Love, Suraj & Mouni (sic)."
ALSO READ: Mouni Roy Wedding Live Updates: Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar marry as per Bengali rituals