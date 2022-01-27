Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar’s Bengali Wedding INSIDE PICS: Bride glows in red as she hides her face with ‘paan’

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar are finally making things official as they tie the knot today, not once, but twice! Yes, you read that right! Mouni and Suraj have opted to get married as per both Malayali and Bengali customs, while celebrating their individual roots and cultures. This morning, Mouni and Suraj got married in a beautiful Malayali wedding, and now, they are exchanging vows the Bengali way. From Mouni being clad in a bright red saree, to arriving the mandap on a wooden stool, held by her brothers, here are some glimpses from the gorgeous couple’s special night.

Thanks to Mouni Roy’s amazing friends and fam, we have got our hands on a few inside pictures and videos from the actress’ wedding. Dressed in a bright red lehenga, Mouni every bit breathtaking as a traditional Bengali bride. The actress accessorized the look with stunning jewellery, including a mathapatti, neckpiece, and the traditional red and white bangles worn by Bengali brides made of conch shell and red coral. Mouni arrived at the mandap seated on a stool which was held by her brothers. With a couple of ‘paan’ or betel leaves in her hands, she hid her face from her groom, as per Bengali custom, as she made several rounds around him.