Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar’s Mehendi: Mandira Bedi grooves to her film DDLJ’s iconic song; VIDEO

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar are all set to make things official as they tie the nuptial knot tomorrow in Goa. Ahead of their big day, Mouni and Suraj have already kickstarted celebrating the pre-wedding rituals from this morning. The to-be-bride-and-groom have been joined by their close friends and loved ones on the special occasion. Amid all the fun at the Mehendi ceremony today, Mandira Bedi was seen grooving to an iconic song from the 1995 cult-favorite Diwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. Mandira looked gorgeous as she took us back in time from to her own film.

Sometime back, Vanessa Walia took to her Instagram space and shared a fun video on her IG stories in which, Mandira can be seen having a gala time at Mouni and Suraj’s Mehendi. The actress was seen dancing to the popular song “Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna” from DDLJ. Needless to say, Mandira looked stunning in her yellow and grey lehenga. She accentuated her desi look with beautiful statement jewellery including earrings and a neckpiece.

For the unversed, Mandira played a small but pivotal role as Preeti Singh in the Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer DDLJ. Her performance as the sweet Preeti was quite memorable.

Coming to Mouni and Suraj’s wedding, it was Pinkvilla who first exclusively reported about the couple’s marriage plans. The to-be-weds are getting married tomorrow in Goa in an intimate affair at Hilton Goa Resort. Some confirmed guests at the ceremony would be Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, designer Manish Malhotra, actor Aashka Goradia, Arjun Bijlani, Anisha Verma, Shivani Malik Singh, Roopali Kadyan, and Anuradha Khurana.

