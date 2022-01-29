Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar Sangeet: Deep in love couple steals it with a kiss, Arjun Bijlani has a funny reaction

After their grand wedding in Goa, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar hosted an impressive sangeet ceremony for their friends and family members. The photos and videos from their rocking sangeet have made rounds on the internet and it is safe to say that from the couple to guests, everybody had a gala time at the ceremony. Mouni and Suraj’s friends were spotted posing for pictures, laughing, enjoying their beverages, and even performing on several top Bollywood songs. Now, the video from their cake-cutting ceremony has made rounds on the Internet and taken it by storm.

In the video, newly-wed Mouni and Suraj were seen cutting the cake as they were surrounded by their friends and family members. The deep-in-love couple also stole a kiss during the cake-cutting ceremony. But, it was Mouni’s close friend and co-actor Arjun Bijlani’s hilarious reaction that had stolen the show. Arjun was seen having a fun time in the video. The video was wholesome and the cutest thing on Internet today, for sure.

Watch video here

Mouni opted for a regal golden lehenga for the sangeet ceremony and looked absolutely stunning. She made a grand entrance, looking super elegant and gorgeous. All the guests gave special performances as they danced happily to celebrate the sweet couple and their love.

Mouni and Suraj had two weddings- one with South Indian rituals and the other one was the Bengali wedding.

